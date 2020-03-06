Pathetic saga of road safety in Balochistan

Roads are considered as symbols of economic development and prosperity of people of a region. Balochistan, the most backward province of Pakistan is also far behind other provinces in road sector development. The province has a road network comprising about 21,099 kilometers, which is less than that of the other provinces. The existing road network in Balochistan is in a dire need of maintenance and repair. A coordinated network of roads does not interlink 26 districts in the province and hence there are missing links between economic centers in Balochistan. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

There was a news item on the news pages in this newspaper that six people have been killed and 15 others injured in a clash between a passenger coach and a truck at Quetta-Karachi national highway near Mastung. It was a human error and the driver was blamed for the road disaster and loss of valuable human lives, including women.

According to the Balochistan Levies Karachi bound passenger coach collided with

a mazda truck coming from opposite side near Gunjidori area of Mastung, killing six persons on the spot.

The dead include driver and cleaner of Mazda truck while 15 other people traveling in the coach injured. Levies rushed to the site and shifted injured and bodies to district hospital.

Such accidents are frequently reported from all parts of Balochistan needing attention of the Government and the decision-makers should ensure road safety and security of passengers travelling on public transport.

Aside from Balochistan’s innumerable problems and troubles, one that is never mentioned is the dilapidated roads and highways. What is even regrettable is that it is a huge problem because Balochistan is Pakistan’s largest province in territory, but neither the federal government nor the National Highway Authority ever notice it.

On the other side, National Highway Authority (NHA) has been spending hefty amount under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) on up-gradation and expansion of nationalized road infrastructure in Balochistan to bring the province at par with the developed areas of the country. An official of NHA said that for the construction of Zhob-Kuchlak Road part of China Pakistan Economic Corridor, Rs1889 million had been allocated under the Public Sector Development Programme (PDSP) 2019-20, which had already been issued.

For construction of two-lane highway from Basima to Khuzdar, he said, Rs2500 million had been allocated in PSDP out of which Rs1500 million had been released so far.

The total cost of the project would be Rs19,188 million and till June 30, 2019 Rs1500 million had been spent on the project.

There cannot be two opinions about the plight of roads throughout Balochistan, which are in dire need of repair, maintenance and expended.

The Government and the policy makers in the field of road safety should realize their responsibility to train and educate the illiterate bus and truck drivers so that major road accidents should be reduced to minimum restoring the confidence of the common people using road transport as a reliable means of transport.

Roads are reflective of development of a region, but in this province roads indicate fully the acute state of backwardness and also the negligence of high-ups to pay heed toward the development of the province. There is also a high need and demand from the people for construction in two way lane in the province. Another issue is the repair and maintenance of existing roads in Balochistan. Quetta-Karachi Highway is considered today the busiest route in the province. Thousands of people from both provinces travel on this road by buses and coaches. Some long portions of this route are still in dire need of maintenance. Most of the accidents have taken place on this portion inflicting loss of precious human lives.

We hope that Provincial government will remain the focus of development and its ever-neglected people would be compensated duly in terms of launching more development projects and schemes here.

