Pakistan’s coronavirus tally crosses 100 as Sindh reports 88 cases

The number of confirmed cases rose to 88 in Sindh on Monday after 52 more cases were reported in the province.

According to the Sindh Health department, 11 more people from Taftan have tested positive, while there is one more case from Karachi.

The national tally, subsequently, rose to 106.

The earlier 41 cases were confirmed by Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab in a tweet.

“More results have come in. So far 50 people who had arrived in Sukkur from Taftaan have tested positive, 25 at Karachi and 1 at Hyderabad. So the total patients have reached 76 in Sindh. Out of these 76 patients, 2 have recovered and the remaining 74 are being kept in isolation,” he said.

A day earlier, 18 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sindh.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said since day one the Sindh government is emphasising on strict screening measures at Taftan border and airports but the federal authorities did not pay any heed.

Wahab said Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah would again sensitise the Centre in a meeting today with Prime Minister Imran Khan to step up their efforts.

Karachi tally

Karachi has so far been the worst-affected city in Sindh, with a total of 26 cases.

Five cases were reported in the metropolis on Sunday while one more was reported today.

According to an update on Sunday by the Sindh Health Department, three of the affected persons returned from Saudi Arabia a few days ago and one has no recent travel history.

Later in the day, Senator Murtaza Wahab said that one more case has emerged. The patient hails from Balochistan and arrived in Karachi on March 14.

Globally, more than 6,000 people have died and more than 156,000 have been infected by COVID-19 as the disease spreads rapidly to new territories.