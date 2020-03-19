Pakistan’s coronavirus cases exceed 450 as Balochistan confirms 58 new cases

LAHORE: The coronavirus cases in Pakistan have surged to 448 as 245 patients have been tested positive for the epidemic in Sindh, 78 in Punjab, 23 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 81 in Balochistan, seven in Islamabad and 24 in Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir, Thursday. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Number of coronavirus cases in Sindh rose to 245 after Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah reported 28 new cases in the province.

Spokesperson of Balochistan government confirmed five new cases raising the provincial tally to 81.

Earlier, in a tweet, Balochistan CM Jam Kamal also confirmed 60 new cases in the province.

One more coronavirus patient recovers in Sindh

Advisor to Chief Minster Sindh, Murtaza Wahab has said that one more patient of COVID-19 has recovered and tested negative for the virus.

Punjab’s coroanvirus cases rise to 78 as 45 new cases emerge

Addressing a press conference in Lahore on Thursday, she said that test was conducted on 371 people of which 78 cases have been confirmed.

The minister said that the patients who have been tested positive of novel coronavirus have been separated, adding that 80 percent of people will recover with Panadol.

Dr Yasmeen said that currently four patients suffering from coronavirus are undergoing treatment at Mayo Hospital in Lahore and they are recovering, while two cases from Gujrat have also been reported.

KP reports 4 new cases, tally rises to 23



Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department confirmed four new cases of COVID-19. Two of the patients have foreign travel history.

Cases in Balochistan rise to 45

Cases in Balochistan have increased to 45 after Liaquat Shahwani, spokesperson of the provincial government confirmed 22 new cases.

Bilawal offers to work with federal govt to combat coronavirus

Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday while declaring novel coronavirus a serious problem said that there is no need to point scoring on the issue.

Bilawal said that we all have to fight the virus and stand united in these critical times. “We must stop criticism, blame and political scoring,” he said and added federal government will have to bring “some changes” in its action plan.

Need to fight Coronavirus at all levels: Maryam Nawaz

Vice-president Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that coronavirus needs to be tackled on all levels.

In a tweet on Thursday, she said that along with taking precautionary measures and following medical guidelines, we should also pray to Almighty Allah in this hour of trial.

KP reports first two coronavirus deaths of Pakistan

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday reported Pakistan’s first two deaths from the novel coronavirus.

According to KP Health Minister one of the patients, a 36-year-old resident of Hangu, being treated at LRH Peshawar has passed away.

Pakistan Railways to suspend eight trains to Karachi

The Pakistan Railways has Thursday decided to suspend the operation of eight trains to Karachi in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic,.

Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said the trains will be discontinued from March 25 and the decision has been taken on the Sindh government’s request.

Grocery stores, pharmacies to remain open 24 hours across Punjab



In a wake of preventing the spread of coronavirus, the Punjab government on Thursday has directed to open grocery stores and pharmacies for 24 hours across the province.

PCB confirms all 128 COVID-19 tests of PSL players are negative



The Pakistan Cricket Board Thursday confirmed it conducted 128 COVID-19 tests on the players, support staff, match officials, broadcasters and team owners on Tuesday, 17 March, and all results have turned out to be negative, said an official press release.

Interior ministry shuts Wagah Border for two weeks



Interior Ministry on Thursday has closed Wagah Border in order to curb the spread of deadly coronavirus in the country.

According to the notification issued by the ministry, the border will remain shut for two weeks. The notification further stated that the suspension of activities at the border is in the best interest of both Pakistan and India.

FO advises Pakistani diaspora to avoid non-essential travel, practice social-distancing



The Foreign Office on Thursday advised the Pakistani community abroad to avoid all non-essential travel, stay clear from points of congregation and practice social-distancing in a responsible manner for the safety of their own and of all around.

“We advise our diaspora to exercise caution and personal responsibility for their personal health as well as of those in their family and communities in line with the advisories of local authorities wherever they may be,” Foreign Office spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said in her opening remarks at the weekly media briefing.

Sanjrani advises Senators for donating one month salary to fight against virus



Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has advised members of the Senate to donate one month salary to make the government financially strong to fight against coronavirus.

He said that it was their social and moral obligation to step forward and contribute towards a cause, said a statement issued here Thursday.

