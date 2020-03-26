Pakistan’s confirmed coronavirus cases jump to 1,138

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan jumped to 1,138 Thursday morning after more people tested positive in Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Islamabad Capital Territory and Gilgit-Baltistan. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan jumped to 1,138 Thursday morning after more people tested positive in Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Islamabad Capital Territory and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Sindh reported eight new cases in the country, seven in Karachi and one in Hyderabad, taking the provincial tally to 421.

Punjab also reported 12 new cases, taking the provincial tally to 335.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir reported a new case, taking the total in the region to two.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported seven new cases, taking its toll to 91.

Earlier, the national dashboard had reported five new cases in Islamabad, taking the total to 25.

Meanwhile, Balochistan also reported 12 new cases in the province, taking the provincial tally to 131.

In KP, according to a report by the KP Health Department, 43 new cases were reported, taking the provincial tally to 121.

Deaths from virus

The country had reported its eighth death from the virus on Wednesday.

The national dashboard, maintained by the federal ministry of health, did not specify in which province the death has taken place. However, the Rawalpindi district administration had told Geo News that a woman diagnosed with Covid-19 had passed away from the disease.

The woman had travelled from abroad and been under treatment since March 21. Her body has been returned to her village for her last rites.

On Tuesday, Punjab had reported its first death from the virus.

On Sunday, Balochistan had reported its first death, a 65-year-old man, who had been under treatment at the Fatima Jinnah Chest Hospital.

Earlier, a doctor from Gilgit Baltistan, who had been fighting against the virus on the frontlines, was reported as the fifth casualty.

On Sunday, March 22, Adviser to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information Ajmal Wazir had announced the country’s fourth death from the virus.

On March 20, Pakistan had recorded its third death from the virus. Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho had confirmed the death of a 77-year-old COVID-19 patient in the province.

Two patients from KP who tested positive for the coronavirus were reported as the country’s first two deaths.

