Pakistan’s confirmed coronavirus cases jump to 1,106

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan jumped to 1,106 Thursday morning after new cases were reported in Balochistan, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Sindh reported eight new cases in the country, seven in Karachi and one in Hyderabad, taking the provincial tally to 421.

Earlier, the national dashboard had reported five new cases in Islamabad.

Meanwhile, Balochistan also reported 12 new cases in the province, taking the provincial tally to 131. Gilgit Baltistan also reported three new cases in the region late Wednesday night, taking its toll to 84.

The country also reported its eighth death from the virus on Wednesday.

The national dashboard, maintained by the federal ministry of health, did not specify in which province the death has taken place. However, the Rawalpindi district administration had told Geo News that a woman diagnosed with Covid-19 had passed away from the disease.

The woman had travelled from abroad and been under treatment since March 21. Her body has been returned to her village for her last rites.

Earlier, on Tuesday, Punjab had reported its first death from the virus.

On Sunday, Balochistan had reported its first death, a 65-year-old man, who had been under treatment at the Fatima Jinnah Chest Hospital.

Earlier, a doctor from Gilgit Baltistan, who had been fighting against the virus on the frontlines, was reported as the fifth casualty.

On Sunday, March 22, Adviser to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information Ajmal Wazir had announced the country’s fourth death from the virus.

On March 20, Pakistan had recorded its third death from the virus. Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho had confirmed the death of a 77-year-old COVID-19 patient in the province.

Two patients from KP who tested positive for the coronavirus were reported as the country’s first two deaths.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the number of cases in the province stands at 121, while the number of reported cases in Gilgit-Baltistan is 84.

In Punjab, the numbers of positive cases stand at 323.

Sindh remains the worst affected province by the coronavirus in the country so far, with a total of 421 coronavirus cases. In Islamabad, 25 patients have been confirmed to have contracted the virus and one in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.