Pakistan suspends flight operations from several airports to control outbreak

Pakistan on Saturday announced that flight operations from several airports across the country will remain suspended after seven new cases emerged, raising the total number of confirmed cases to 28.

Pakistan on Saturday announced that flight operations from several airports across the country will remain suspended after seven new cases emerged, raising the total number of confirmed cases to 28.

The Civil Aviation Authority issued a Notam (notice to airmen) and said international aircraft operations will only be available to and from Jinnah International Airport, Islamabad International Airport and Allama Iqbal International Airport.

The notice stated that operations from all other airports will remain suspended to control the spread of Covid-19.

International airline Thai Air also announced a temporary suspension of its operations, between Karachi and Bangkok.

The decision will be effective between March 16 and March 31, as per their notification.

A day earlier, seven new cases surfaced in pilgrims who were put in quarantine at Taftan border on returning from Iran, jumping the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 28 in Pakistan, State Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza confirmed.

Pakistan’s top civil and military leadership decided to adopt a number of precautionary measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus including sealing the country’s western border with Iran and Afghanistan and cancelling the Pakistan Day parade scheduled for March 23.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has already declared the outbreak of COVID-19, a mysterious pneumonia-like disease caused by the coronavirus, a pandemic.

