Pakistan Stock Exchange sheds over 1,900 points

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continues to bleed on Thursday as the KSE-100 Index has plunged over 1,900 points and lost the psychological barrier of 29,000 mark.

Trading had been halted for 45 minutes following the bloodbath and it was the sixth time in ten days that the business activity was stopped.

The PSX had on Wednesday also witnessed bearish trend as the KSE-100 index closed at 30,416.05 points with the negative change of 2200.88 points (6.75 %).

A total of 186,654,400 shares were traded compared to 240,379,240 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at 5.308 billion as compared to Rs11.294 billion during last trading day.