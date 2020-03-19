Pakistan reports two coronavirus deaths as total cases rise to 310

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reported Pakistan’s first two deaths from the novel coronavirus while 310 patients are infected with the disease across the country on Thursday.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic as 211 patients have been tested positive for coronavirus in it. 33 cases have been confirmed in Punjab, 23 in Balochistan, 19 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 15 in Gilgit-Baltistan, eight in Islamabad and one in Azad Kashmir.

Eight individuals who reached Sukkur from Taftan are tested positive for coronavirus. Meanwhile, one more patient in Sindh has recovered taking the count to three.

Mardan’s area Manga has been locked down and locomotion is halted. Buner’s Matwani area has been quarantined and people have been advised to stay at home for 15 days. Police have been deployed on all entry and exit routes.

KP Health Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra had on Wednesday confirmed two deaths due to the epidemic. A 36-year-old resident of Hangu, being treated at LRH Peshawar, has passed away, he tweeted.

The first victim was 50-year-old Sadaat Khan who was receiving treatment at Mardan Medical Complex (MMC). The patient, belonging to Mardan, had returned from Saudi Arabia a week ago. MMC Director Dr Javed Iqbal also confirmed the death.