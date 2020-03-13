Pakistan Navy’s Seaspark-2020: a state of operational readiness

As per the US Department of Defense (DoD) , operational readiness is defined as “ the capability of a unit/formation, ship, weapon system or equipment to perform the missions or functions for which it is organized or designed. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

As per the US Department of Defense (DoD) , operational readiness is defined as “ the capability of a unit/formation, ship, weapon system or equipment to perform the missions or functions for which it is organized or designed. ”The concept refers to the state of military readiness, where military forces acquire the capability during peace time through conducting military war games, a military simulation in which theories of warfare are tested and refined for actual war like scenarios, in order to perform their designated tasks for what they are intended to do. Readiness therefore, defined as “the ability of military forces to fight and meet the demands of assigned missions. ”Moreover, it is an understanding of framing a series of choices by the Armed Forces in a peace time to frame operational decisions and risks. However, essentials is the operational and structural military readiness, refers how the joint forces in synergy applies combat readiness.

Entrusted with the dynamic role of defending the sea borders of the motherland, Pakistan Navy, underscores the high standards of sea defence capability and professional competency. Over the past few years, Pakistan Navy has seen transformations in its interests to comply by the progressive requirements of its coastal defense and unleashed it’s imperative role at global level by being tied to strings of collaborative efforts synergized by multinational navies in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). Notwithstanding the dynamic role of Pakistan Navy at home, to keep at multinational cooperation, it always stands by the international obligation to ensure security in the maritime environment, thereby contributing to stability and prosperity on a regional and at a global level. Therefore, it has gained a prominent position as a region’s professional naval force. In order to strengthen interoperability at sea, Pakistan Navy regularly conducts numerous naval exercises to test and enhance its capabilities. In this latest leg, Pakistan Navy had recently, conducted maritime exercise called SEASPARK-2020.It is a joint services exercise conducted biennially. The primary goal of this exercise is to examine Pakistan Navy’s operational plans, assess operational readiness and improve interoperability and collaboration among the Armed forces of Pakistan through simulating a real war like scenario in which the tri-services collectively participate. The exercise further aims to have effective operational coordination in order to chalk out synergized strategic war plans.

This exercise also provides Pakistan Navy’s combat units an opportunity to increase their operational agility to meet future maritime security challenges at sea. These challenges include numerous threats. The SEASPARK- 2020 exercise is being held in the North Arabian Sea stretching along Pakistan’s Coast from Jiwani to Sir Creek. All Pakistan Navy’s operational ships, aircrafts, submarines, UAVs, Pakistan Marines, Special Forces along with elements of Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA), Pakistan Army and Pakistan Air Force participated in the exercise. During the exercise review was being simulated.

Other than the aim of enhancing operational readiness, the exercise additionally centered on defence of the seacoast and countermeasures against emanating traditional threats. To conclude, the SEASPARK-2020 exercise will strengthen Pakistan’s resolve to maintain peace, security and stability in the region. Moreover, it will further boost Pakistan Navy’s combat readiness and support its commitment to protect national maritime interests in peace and war time.

