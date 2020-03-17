Pakistan lifts international flights restrictions from all airports sans Gwadar, Turbat

The government has lifted restrictions of operating international flights from five airports of the country days after National Security Committee (NSC) limited such operations to three airports of the county as part of the sweeping measures to contain the spread of coronavirus in the country. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

The government has lifted restrictions of operating international flights from five airports of the country days after National Security Committee (NSC) limited such operations to three airports of the county as part of the sweeping measures to contain the spread of coronavirus in the country.

As decided by the top civil and military leadership of the country on March 13, only three airports – Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad – were operating international flights.

“However, the decision has been reviewed and from March 21, all airports other than Gwadar and Turbat will resume such operations,” said Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar at a news conference, flanked by PM’s Special Assistant on Information Firdous Asiq Awan, CII Chairman Qibla Ayaz and Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri, in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The press conference was organised to brief the media on decisions taken during the meeting of the federal cabinet, presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan earlier today.

Out of the total 236 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan, Sindh has 172 cases while Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa has 15, Balochistan 16, Islamabad four, Gilgit-Baltistan three and Punjab 26.

Sarwar said all international flights will be disinfected for any viruses on arriving and departing from all airports of the country. All passengers will have to go through COVID-19 tests to carry out air travels from now on, he added.

The aviation minister further added that domestic passengers will also be screened for coronavirus from now on.

These recommendations, he said, were put forward by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and all other relevant departments.

Measures for religious congregations

Religious Affairs Minister Qadri, speaking on the occasion, said religious scholars of all schools of thought have agreed to cooperate with the government’s decision of limiting religious congregations.

He said the religious affairs ministry and Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) have both endorsed that observing precautionary measures amid coronavirus outbreak are in accordance with Islamic teachings.

Qadri said clerics are advised to keep prayers as short as possible and postpone or cancel all religious gatherings. Similarly, wedding ceremonies and social events must be avoided at all costs, he added.

Pakistan has suspended flight operations to China, Iran, Qatar, and Italy following the coronavirus outbreak.

CAA, in notification issued on Saturday, had said the international flights being operated from Quetta, Sialkot, Multan, Faisalabad and Peshawar had been relocated to the airports in Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore.

A day earlier, the government went all out to prevent any outbreak of novel coronavirus in the country, closing schools and cinemas; sealing Iran and Afghan borders; limiting international flights; discouraging large gatherings and cancelling the joint military parade on March 23.

The NSC meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Imran and attended by civilian and military leaders, decided to ensure less entry points to the country and allowed arrival and departure of international flights at only three airports.

Like this: Like Loading...