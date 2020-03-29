Pakistan Economy and Coronavirus

The lingering pandemic COVID-19 is expected to have a far-reaching negative impact on Pakistan’s economy as the number of people living below the poverty line might get doubled up to 125 million from existing figure of 50 to 60 million. How will the government clear up confusion regarding the upcoming economic meltdown? Yesterday, Pakistan reached the 4th week and most critical phase of the Corona Virus Pandemic. It is a race against time to deploy critical medical supplies from abroad and provide safe conditions to medical staff. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Prime Minister Imran Khan insists that taking precautions and staying indoors is the best measure; denying the virus space to conflagrate. After decades of loot and plunder and an otherwise rich and resourceful country sucked blue, passive measures are our only line of defence. With a confused economic policy, failure at enforcement in broad range of issues and the deficient health system, everything could choke. There is no other option. All we can do is back him, lock ourselves indoors and pray. The inability of the PTI government to handle the coronavirus epidemic was best shown by the enormous mess that was made of the Friday congregations. They were shut by a provincial government notification, but on Friday morning, not earlier, so a large number of congregations went ahead. Congregants were told that they should offer the sunnahs at home, and that there would be no congregations the coming Friday. The Punjab government, it seems, has developed a habit of copying the PPP Sindh government. The federal government is not much better, for there are increasing doubts about its ability to administer the lockdown and the accompanying relief to both workers and business, which is the only possible way to end the epidemic.

The coronavirus threat has reached an important crossroad. Not only is the world still without a vaccine, which means the shutdown is still indefinite, but now the global economy is also slowing. If a solution is not found soon, there will be yet more damage. Hopefully enough liquidity will be assured, especially in the near term, to deal effectively with this recession. Pakistan short of announcing a total shutdown is in a lockdown. Prime Minister argues he does not want panic to take over. Certainly, the working classes and poor who are his caucus belli have not panicked. A day to day existence for the poor is itself a challenge. There are good Samaritans everywhere and take care of the less privileged. Like always, the philanthropic nature of the people will come to fore and provide despite the proliferation of hoarders, speculators and elitist classes well entrenched in the system. These classes will exploit this pandemic to make quick money.

It is painful to see the Prime minister defending the wrongs of economic managers. Either-way, negative effects of high-interest rates are visible. Pakistan has reached a stage that even reducing them is a nightmare. The government should force them to come good on their legal commitments. This act alone will address plights of the labour classes. So as this weekends, let us pray for; the medical supplies to be deployed; our ill-equipped doctors and vulnerable medical staff who brave odds on the frontline; the janitorial staff in hospitals who work with no protective gear; herd immunity theory to come true and that the ultraviolet rich sun shines brightly. Till the storm is over, every Pakistani must share with the neighbour and remain indoors. Let us pray in earnest.

