Pakistan decides to shut Chaman Border till March 7 in wake of coronavirus

ISLAMABAD The government on Sunday has decided to shut Chaman border from March 2 to March 7 in a wake of coronavirus threat in Pakistan.

The border will be closed in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus on both sides of the boundary in the best interest of the people of the brotherly countries, said a notification issued by the Ministry of Interior.

“During the period, necessary measures will be taken to safeguard the health of the people of both countries,” it added.

On the other hand, Taftan border between Pakistan and Iran remains closed for eight day after a temporary opening.

More 510 pilgrims have been sent to Pakistan House for proper medical checkup. The authorities told that camps, quilts, masks and food are being provided to the pilgrims.