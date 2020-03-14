Pakistan Day parade cancelled over coronavirus fears

ISLAMABAD: The annual Pakistan Day military parade, that was to be held on March 23, has been cancelled in wake of the spread of cornavirus in the country.

This decision was taken during the meeting of National Security committee (NSC) chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan and attended by Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Interior Minister Ijaz Shah, and Law Minister Farogh Naseem, Chiefs of armed forces and Director General Inter Services Intelligence (ISI).

The committee also decided to keep all educational institutes closed till April 5 in a bid to control the spread of the virus.

Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood took to the twitter and said, “In a meeting of the National Security Committee presided over PM Imran Khan, it has been decided to close all educational institutions in the country till April 5. This includes all schools and universities, public and private, vocational institutions and madaris.

In a meeting of the National Security Committee presided over PM Imran Khan, it has been decided to close all educational institutions in the country till April 5. This includes all schools and universities, public and private, vocational institutions and madaris.

He further said, “The situation regarding closure of all educational institutions in the country would be reviewed by the Ministry of Education on 27th March and further decisions taken.”

Earlier, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governments had decided to close all the public and private educational institutions.