PAF F-16 jet crashes near Shakarparian in Islamabad, rescue efforts underway

ISLAMABAD: An F-16 fighter airplane of the Pakistan Air Force crashed near Shakarparian in Islamabad on Wednesday morning, the PAF said in a statement. Police and rescue officials have cordoned off the crash site.

Rescue efforts to contain the huge ball of fire at the site are underway. According to sources, the plane crashed near the chandtara jungle located in the area.

The plane was carrying out routine exercises for the March 23 parade when it crashed, the air force said. There were no immediate reports of causalities in the incident.

A board of inquiry has been ordered by Air Headquarters to determine the cause of accident, the PAF said.

Crashes reported earlier in the year

Last month, a trainer aircraft of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) crashed near Mardan. A Mirage aircraft had crashed near Shorkot city of Punjab’s Jhang district the week before.

According to a press release, the PAF trainer aircraft crashed on a routine training mission near Takht Bhai. The pilot safely ejected the aircraft before it fell.

The PAF said the aircraft that crashed the week before had been used for training by the air force and crashed on a routine operational training mission. The official added that no loss of life was reported in the accident.

Moreover, in January, two PAF pilots were martyred after a training aircraft crashed near the M M Alam Base in Mianwali. According to an air force spokesperson, the PAF FT-7 aircraft was also “on a routine operational training mission” when it crash-landed near Mianwali.