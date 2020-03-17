Over 671 pilgrims leave Taftan after 14-day quarantine

QUETTA: Another group of 671 pilgrims retuned from Iran, left for their towns and cities, on Tuesday after completing their 14 days quarantine in the border town Taftan, in a convoy of buses. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: Another group of 671 pilgrims retuned from Iran, left for their towns and cities, on Tuesday after completing their 14 days quarantine in the border town Taftan, in a convoy of buses.

The pilgrims left for their hometowns belong to different towns and cities of Sindh province. “The pilgrims convoy of Sindh province comprises of 18 buses,” Liaquat Shahwani, spokesman for the

Balochistan Government said adding that with leaving this group the returning of pilgrims of Sindh has been completed.

He said that after retuning of Sindh pilgrims around 2000 more pilgrims and other people left in the quarantine at border town Taftan, who belongs to other provinces including Punjab, Khyber

Pukhtoonkhawa and Balochistan.

“Around 500 pilgrims belong to Balochistan were completing their stay in quarantine with people of other provinces,” he said, adding that soon after completing their stay in quarantine, they would

be send back to their hometowns in their respective provinces.

He said that another group of Balochistan’s pilgrims staying in Mainghundi quarantine located at near Quetta-Karachi National Highway, some 20 km of the Provincial Capital Quetta. He said that the

government was providing all facilities to the pilgrims including food, portable water, blankets and warm cloth in quarantine.

The Balochistan Chief Minister, Jam Kamal Khan has requested the Chief Ministers of other provinces to provide transport facility to Balochistan for the returning of pilgrims and other people to their

respective provinces. The Balochistan government was facing shortage of buses for sending the pilgrims to their respective town and cities in other provinces.

