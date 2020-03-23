Opposition refuses to withdraw requisition of BA session

QUETTA: The opposition parties in the Balochistan Assembly have refused to withdraw the assembly’s requisition application, saying that the opposition wants to adopt a joint strategy to prevent the Corona virus in Balochistan. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: The opposition parties in the Balochistan Assembly have refused to withdraw the assembly’s requisition application, saying that the opposition wants to adopt a joint strategy to prevent the Corona virus in Balochistan.

“We want the members of the assembly be considered and seeked suggestions on prevention of the Corona virus,” said Malik Sikandar Khan Advocate, Leader of the Opposition in Balochistan Assembly.

He further that the opposition parties attended a meeting in the opposition chamber, to discuss suggestion of the Speaker of provincial assembly regarding withdrawal of the petition.

He said that in the meeting it was decided that the opposition parties would inform the people regarding Corona virus on their own, if assembly session is not called upon.

“We will inform the people about the deadly disease prevention measures. The opposition parties’ meeting is related to the Corona virus, we want the members of the Assembly to give their opinion on the disease and a joint action plan to prevent the virus in the province and the country from getting rid of the disease,” he said.

Malik Sikandar Khan Advocate says there is no compulsion in convening an assembly meeting. “People inside and outside the assembly are at a distance. We want the province’s situation to be taken into consideration and the members giving their suggestions and taking part in the cure for this disease,” he said.

The meeting of the opposition parties Malik Sikandar Khan Advocate, BNP’s parliamentary leader Malik Naseer Ahmad Shahwani, Haji Mir Zabid Ali Riki, Abdul Wahid Siddiqui, Maulvi Noorullah, Ahmed Nawaz, Nasrullah Zaray.

Like this: Like Loading...