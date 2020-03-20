Opposition parties blame Balochistan govt for coronavirus outbreak

QUETTA: Opposition parties in Balochistan Assembly have said that due to negligence and lack of interest from the Balochistan government, the Corona virus has spread across the country from Taftan. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: Opposition parties in Balochistan Assembly have said that due to negligence and lack of interest from the Balochistan government, the Corona virus has spread across the country from Taftan.

“The provincial government considers the opposition unprepared and is committed to delivering statements through spokespersons against us. If the government forms a committee, we will cooperate,” Leaders of the opposition parties in Balochistan Assembly said while addressing a press conference this Friday.

Opposition leader Malik Sikandar Advocate and other MPAs said that quarantine centers will not be allowed to be established in the populated areas. A requisition has been submitted for the session of provincial assembly.

They said that government must proceed through consultation with political, social, tribal, religious figures to ensure that preventive measures are proceeded without hurdle.

Opposition leader Malik Sikandar Advocate said that the Corona virus is spreading, but those who are in-charge, are already lacking resources in Pakistan, while the government has not taken any strategy to deal with the Corona virus in February when the outbreak in Iran.

“Now, the Corona virus case have raised, as government did not heed our suggestion, after which the situation has escalated, as of now, Corona virus has spread across the country,” he added.

He further said that the federal government had a responsibility to keep those arriving from Iran in Quarantine. The FIA, which manages the system and detects people entering from non-traditional routes through, let the illegal movement.

They said that corona is a very dangerous problem. The health and lives of 220 million people are at risk, but the government is unable to take serious steps to resolve the issue, even the government’s website is not updated at all times, he said.

“Proper screening of the people, coming back to country, proper arrangements of their distant residence in centers lacked, which led to today’s situation. The virus now has spread across the country.

“in this situation, the Prime Minister has made a very shameful statement of debt forgiveness,” Opposition leader said.

“Rulers do not care about the health of the people,” he said and added that quarantine centers are being set up in various populated areas of Quetta city. “We will not allow any quarantine center to be set up within any population, including the WHO,” he said.

Other speakers said that 5 to 10 billion rupees package was announced, but even the masks are not available in Balochistan, including Quetta. Adding that PDMA is an inactive department, that has never contributed in a disaster.

“No amount of money received by PDMA, is being spent,” Opposition claimed.

They said that the federal government should arrange the ventilators for Balochistan, while also bring the price of petrol to a minimum level so that inflation could be reduced and the people could get relief in this situation.

Speaking on the occasion, MPA Sana Baloch said that the government can not even report the Corona virus cases. “Separate figures are being cited regarding the confirmed cases,” he said and added that out of every 1 million people, seven in Balochistan are currently suffering from corona virus and the outbreak is spreading even more.

“The issue was raised and serious problems were identified on February 28, in assembly session, but government opened the border with Iran. In Taftan, tents were set up where there was no facility nor was it a quarantine center,” he added.

