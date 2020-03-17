Number of coronavirus patients in Pakistan rises to 237 as 18 new cases emerge in Punjab

LAHORE: According to reports, the coronavirus has been confirmed in 172 people in Sindh, 26 in Punjab, 16 in Balochistan, 16 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 4 in Islamabad and 3 in Gilgit-Baltistan. KP Health Minister Taimur Salim Jhagra has confirmed one new case of coronavirus, after which number of cases in the province rose to 16. […] Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

LAHORE: According to reports, the coronavirus has been confirmed in 172 people in Sindh, 26 in Punjab, 16 in Balochistan, 16 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 4 in Islamabad and 3 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

KP Health Minister Taimur Salim Jhagra has confirmed one new case of coronavirus, after which number of cases in the province rose to 16.

Taimur Salim Jhagra said that the virus was detected in a man in Abbottabad who came to the country from the UK.

CM Buzdar confirms 26 coronavirus cases in Punjab



Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has confirmed 26 cases of coronavirus in the province.

Sardar Usman Buzdar said in a tweet that on the basis of test reports of suspected patients, he can confirm that the number of confirmed coronavirus patients is now 26 in the province.

Sindh closes all restaurants, malls,shopping centres from tomorrow



SIndh government has decided to close all restaurants and shopping malls for 15 days in wake of coronavirus; however grocery and medical stores will remain open.

Spokesperson of Sindh government said that orders of the government will be implemented from Wednesday and urged people to cooperate with the government.

Sindh’s cases rise to 172



The number of coronavirus cases in Sindh has risen to 172, according to Murtaza Wahab.

The breakdown of the provincial cases is: 134 Taftan pilgrims in Sukkar, 37 in Karachi and one in Hyderabad.

Balochistan confirms six new cases in Quetta



Six new cases have been confirmed in Quetta, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in Balochistan to 16.

According to the spokesperson for the Balochistan government Liaquat Ali Shahwani, the affected individuals are under treatment at the Sheikh Zayed Hospital.

PPP suspends all unnecessary political activities amid coronavirus



Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Tuesday suspended all unnecessary political activities and Bilawal Bhutto appealed Prime Minister Imran Khan to implement recommendations of Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah regarding coronavirus.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari urged party workers to help others in fighting coronavirus epidemic, spread awareness, help the vulnerable, practice social distancing and follow regular hygiene.

Death of suspected patient not due to coronavirus: CM Buzdar



Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said that death of a person who passed away in Mayo Hospital was not due to coronavirus.

In a tweet, he wrote “We have received test reports of Imran Ali, who lost his life in Mayo Hospital, and his cause of death was not COVID19.

NHSRC launches Messenger experience to aid locals in fight against Coronavirus



Pakistan’s Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (NHSRC) launched a Messenger experience, with support from Facebook and Botisfy.com, to ensure people are kept up to date, and have access to the right information.

The automated experience will help people determine if they need to be seen by a doctor for coronavirus, and get the latest updates on the number of cases and regions affected by the coronavirus. It also helps people find labs nearby and provides answers to the most common questions about the coronavirus.

COAS directs to take steps to assist civil administration for safety of people in wake of coronavirus



Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has directed all commanders to take maximum necessary measures to assist civil administration for safety and well-being of the people in wake of coronavirus.

According to Inter Services Public Relations all medical facilities of the Armed Forces are operationalized and geared up to meet any eventuality to deal with pandemic.

Pakistan Ulema Council issues Fatwa cancelling religious gatherings



In wake of the rapid spread of coronavirus in the country, All Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC), on Tuesday, has issued joint fatwa to postpone all religious gatherings with immediate effect.

According to details, the council has decided to limit Friday sermons at mosques across the country while distance should be maintained at the time of prayers. Mosques have also been advised to hold congregational prayers on the floor, which should be cleaned regularly.

Govt requests CJP, high courts judges to avoid hearing civil cases for three weeks



Federal government on Tuesday has requested the Chief Justice of Pakistan and high courts judges to avoid hearing civil cases for three weeks due to coronavirus outbreak.

According to details, law ministry has written a letter to Supreme Court (SC) registrar and informed about the recent decisions taken in National Security Committee meeting.

CM Sindh directs to distribute soaps, hand sanitizers in rural areas



Chief Minister of Sindh (CM) Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday has chaired an important meeting on the situation caused by the coronavirus outbreak across the province.

During the meeting, the CM has directed to convert one block of Labor Colony in Sukkur into hospital while he has also ordered to immediately buy test kits and other equipments.

Sindh Food Authority issues advisory to avoid spread of coronavirus



Sindh Food Authority on Tuesday has issued an advisory for the hotels and food outlets across the province in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus that has already infected over 180 people in Pakistan.

According to the advisory, all the food points should arrange masks, hand sanitizers or soaps and dryers for the employees working in the hotels and cafes.

World should consider writing off loans to help countries cope with coronavirus: PM Imran



Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged the world community to consider writing off loans of developing countries like Pakistan to help them cope with the coronavirus.

Imran Khan said if a serious outbreak happens in Pakistan, his government’s efforts to lift the ailing economy out of near collapse would begin an unstoppable slide backward. He said exports would fall off, unemployment would soar and an onerous national debt would become an impossible burden.

Global coronavirus death toll tops 7,000



The number of deaths around the world linked to the new coronavirus has topped 7,000, after Italy announced a new surge in fatalities, according to an AFP tally at 1700 GMT on Monday.

A total of 7,007 people have died, with a 175,536 infections recorded globally.

China has the highest number of fatalities at 3,213, followed by Italy with 2,158 deaths and almost 28,000 cases.

