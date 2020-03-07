NP will continue strive against feudalism and capitalism, vows Dr. Malik Baloch

QUETTA: Former Chief Minister and President National Party Dr. Abdul Malik Baloch said, feudalism and capitalism have ruined Balochistan’s green belt directing party workers to deliver NP’s message in every house across the province. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: Former Chief Minister and President National Party Dr. Abdul Malik Baloch said, feudalism and capitalism have ruined Balochistan’s green belt directing party workers to deliver NP’s message in every house across the province.

He shared these views on Saturday while addressing Workers Conference named International Women Day held in Suhbat Pur added National Party will continue endeavor against feudalism and capitalism,

“Unfortunately the notorious systems have ruined society in Dera Allah Yar and green belt of Balochistan hence our farmers in trauma.” Dr. Malik Baloch said added people ruling the areas since 70 years foiled in changing the fortune and plight of Naseerabad division.

“People in Naseerabad deprived from clean drinking water, health and educational facilities, local people should hold accountable their representatives.” Former Chief Minister said urged people of Naseerabad to give one change to National Party in next elections.

