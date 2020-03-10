New cases of coronavirus in stable clinical condition: Dr Zafar Mirza

ISLAMABAD Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza has on Tuesday said that all confirmed cases of coronavirus in Karachi last evening are in stable clinical condition.

The SAPM took to Twitter and said almost all of the new cases are asymptotic. They all had travel history and were picked up during contact tracing of an existing patient,

It is pertinent here to mention that Dr Zafar Mirza had on Monday confirmed nine new cases of coronavirus in Karachi, making a total of 16 cases in Pakistan.

On the other hand, Sindh Health Department Tuesday has suggested to close educational institutions in Karachi for long period of time in the wake of coronavirus.

While taking extraordinary measures to curb the virus, the provincial authorities have decided to issue advisory to bar people from gathering at public places.

In a statement, Sindh Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah said that the educational institutions were closed for the safety of the children. However, its choice of the people to visit shopping centers and other places,