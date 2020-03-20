Need to work with national spirit against coronavirus: Dr Zafar Mirza

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (PM) on Health Dr Zafar Mirza on Friday has said that we all need to work with national spirit to prevent the spread of deadly coronavirus in the country.

In a statement, the special assistant said that strict measures are being taken to contain the virus while best medical facilities are being provided to the victims at different hospitals.

We have to be well prepared for difficult time, he added.

On the other hand, the coronavirus cases in Pakistan have surged to 447 as 245 patients have been tested positive for the epidemic in Sindh, 78 in Punjab, 23 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 81 in Balochistan, seven in Islamabad, 12 in Gilgit-Baltistan and one Azad Kashmir.

Earlier, Advisor to Chief Minster Sindh, Murtaza Wahab said that one more patient of COVID-19 has recovered and tested negative for the virus.

A total of three patients have recovered fully from novel coronavirus so far.