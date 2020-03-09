Need to tighten building laws

The death toll after multiple residential buildings collapsed in Karachi’s Golimar area on Thursday had risen to 27 by the following day, with rescue efforts continue to retrieve any survivors still stuck under the rubble. On Thursday morning, the five-storey residential building, 400 Quarter, located in Golimar Number 2, had caved. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The death toll after multiple residential buildings collapsed in Karachi’s Golimar area on Thursday had risen to 27 by the following day, with rescue efforts continue to retrieve any survivors still stuck under the rubble. On Thursday morning, the five-storey residential building, 400 Quarter, located in Golimar Number 2, had caved. The building, according to SBCA’s director Katchi Abadi, Muhammad Raqeeb, was constructed in a well-planned area, which cannot be considered a Katchi Abadi. The first building which collapsed, according to the SBCA, was built some 25 years ago. A homeopathic clinic had been functional on the ground floor of the building. A five-storey illegal building in Karachi’s Rizvia Colony collapsed because it had a “weak” base, says the initial report of committee made by SBCA to investigate the incident. The Sindh Building Control Authority has suspended four employees because of the building collapse incident. It issued a notification about the suspension on Friday.

The employees are: AD Sarfaraz Jamali, assistant director Maqsood Qureishi, building inspector Abid Bhutto and building inspector Irfan Ali. The Sindh Chief Minister has ordered an enquiry into whether the expansion had been approved by the Karachi Building Control Authority, but a more precise enquiry would encompass whether the laws themselves, including therein all rules, regulations and bye-laws, are adequate, and to what extent are they implemented. The enquiry should not just be directed against the greedy building owner, but the officials who turned a blind eye because they had been bribed substantially. However, there is no bypassing the laws of physics. Contravening them has serious consequences, which proved tragic in Gulbahar. This is the second incident taking place in the port-city in a span of less than 30 days as last month a ground-plus-five storey residential building constructed on 80-square-yard plot in Lyari’s Usmanabad developed cracks before tilting dangerously. In February as well, eight people were killed when a three-storey building collapsed in remote Muzzafargarh district of Punjab. There is absolutely no justification for such accidents if building codes, which are there in all the cities and towns, are strictly adhered to but these are compromised with the connivance of the officials concerned. Right from approval of the house design (map) to completion certificate, there is a vicious cycle of palm-greasing that ultimately leads to loss of precious lives. Some of the main causes for building collapses are bad design, faulty construction, foundation failure, extraordinary loads, unexpected failure modes or a combination of causes. In most of cases, the fault lies in building contractors who often do not build houses as per drawings and specifications and use substandard material in construction. While such tragedies must be stopped by proper planning and implementation of laws in Karachi, provincial governments must pay attention to the situations brewing in so-called smaller cities, in all provinces, like Hyderabad in Sindh, Quetta in Balochistan, Peshawar in KP, and Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and Multan in Punjab, as well as the federal capital Islamabad itself, which all have populations of more than a million, according to the 2017 census, not to forget the 77 other municipalities with a population of over 100,000. Though the country is still classified as rural, with just over 63 percent of the population in rural areas, according to the last census, that means that there are about 72 million people in conurbations, who need to be protected from tragedies like the one in Gulbahar by effective legislation and rigorous implementation. That will require attention from the provincial governments, in whose jurisdictions building laws fall. It is not just the Sindh government which must put its shoulder to the wheel, though it must handle the attention now. There are thousands of new and old buildings in different cities and towns that can be described as hazardous if proper surveys are carried out. Federal, provincial and local governments ought to ensure fuller compliance of building by-laws to prevent such tragedies and this can be done by honest supervision and surveillance and taking strict action against contractors concerned.

