NDMA to build more quarantine centers in Taftan

ISLAMABAD: Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt. Gen Muhammad Afzal has announced that a 600-bed isolation center is being constructed in Taftan and over the next two days, more quarantine centers will also be built.

Talking to the media, the Chairman outlined the measures being taken against the coronavirus. He said that they were trying to accommodate only one patient in each room and to boost relief efforts for Pakistanis in China, an NDMA office is being established in Pakistan’s embassy in China.

The Chairman also disclosed that over the past 10 days, Pakistan had received 20 scanners and 20,000 testing kits which were set to increase to 80,000 in the coming 10-12 days. 1.5 million masks will be handed over to Punjab in the next 1-2 days, he added.