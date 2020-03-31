Nawaz to stay in London until coronavirus situation improves

LONDON: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s physician Dr David R. Lawrence has issued a report, saying that the ailing PML-N supremo’s heart surgery will have to wait until the “prevailing uncertainty of Covid-19 settles down,” hinting at his extended duration of stay abroad which appeared to be on the cards for some time now.

According to the report, Sharif “at his age, with significant disease burden, falls in the category of patients who — if exposed — can develop serious Covid-19 symptoms with adverse effects”.

The doctor further said that Nawaz has been advised to stay “in close proximity of” advanced health facilities in London.

Nawaz, who is said to be diagnosed with an immune system disorder, flew to London in November last year after the government granted him one-time permission to fly abroad for a medical check-up. He was accompanied by his brother, National Assembly Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif and personal physician Dr Adnan Khan.

Shehbaz returned to Pakistan on Mar 22 after spending some four months with his brother.

In December last year, Dr Khan had announced that Nawaz is a patient of “complicated coronary artery/Ischemic Heart Disease with significant disease burden” and he will undergo “further tests before a formal treatment begins”. He has announced a health update ever since, according to the Punjab government and official circles.

In January, a picture of him taking tea at a restaurant along with some members of his family went viral on social media and stirred controversy with Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid saying that the Sharif family has not shared any new reports on the matter in question as it sought an extension in Nawaz’s stay in London.

However, with the sudden outbreak of coronavirus in the country, the matter was shelved for the time being.

Separately, yesterday, an accountability court gave Nawaz and other accused in the case including Maryam Nawaz exemption from physical court appearances in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.