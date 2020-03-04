National institution moving in right direction: CM Balochistan

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Alyani said that “Any business or government institution can’t be run in loss but the sinking organization could be strengthened through good will and earnest attention, fortunately today Pakistan International Airline, Pakistan Civil Aviation and other national institutes moving toward right direction.” Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Alyani said that “Any business or government institution can’t be run in loss but the sinking organization could be strengthened through good will and earnest attention, fortunately today Pakistan International Airline, Pakistan Civil Aviation and other national institutes moving toward right direction.”

While addressing the groundbreaking ceremony of Quetta Airport’s new runway and International Lounge Jam Kamal said, Pakistan International Airline and Pakistan Airforce had taught other nations how to fly and supported them in establishing aviation added our doctors, bankers and engineers contributed in development of other countries but flaws and weaknesses plagued our institution with disquiet.

Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Senator Manzoor Khan Kakar, Provincial Ministers and PIA official were present in the ceremony where CM Balochistan laid the foundation stone of new runway at Quetta International Airport.

“In order to steer Pakistan out from current challenges, we must have to equip our children and youth with modern and technical education because lack of interest and negligence already harmed our government institutions.”

“Current Government in Balochistan have been completing development schemes pending since 2001 while we have taken ownership of public development schemes.”

Stressing upon need of direct investment by foreign and national companies the Chief Minister said, Balochistan is replete with natural wealth including oil, gas, tourism, agriculture, fisheries and tourism, “Balochistan would be self-sufficient when we would be able to utilize our own resources.” He added.

Calling the upgradation of new runway as unique opportunity for Balochistan CM Balochistan said, the runway would be capable of allow landing of Boing 777 airplane in Quetta which would ensure quality traveling facilities for pilgrims and tourists.

He lauded the construction of new International Lounge at Quetta International Airport, “Importance of Quetta and Gwadar airport has increase following Chinese investment in Balochistan while government has been utilizing all resources in order to functional all airports in Balochistan.”

Commenting on US-Taliban direct talks and peace agreements Jam Kamal said, the peace agreement and reduction in violence would pave ways for peace in the entire region, “TAPI Gas pipeline would be completed while a highway from Afghan Province Hirat to Quetta would be complete which would foster economic activities in the region.” Chief Minister Balochistan added.

