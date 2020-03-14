National Coordination Committee meets to review anti-coronavirus measures

ISLAMABAD: The meeting of the National Coordination Committee formed by the National Security Committee on Coronavirus took place on Saturday.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza presided over the meeting with representatives from all provinces, civil and military also participating in the meeting. Representatives of Surgeon General of the Army, Director General Ineter Services Intelligence (ISI) and Inter services Public Relations (ISPR) also participated. The meeting was aimed at reviewing measures placed to address the growing number of cases and preventing the spread of the virus.

Dr. Zafar Mirza said that the purpose of the meeting was to ensure effective strategies and measures to deal with the virus are implemented, adding that this was a national challenge and a joint national action plan was being implemented to address it.

He also said that all possible resources are being utilized to enforce effective measures for protection of the people and that the federal and provincial governments and all relevant agencies are ready to deal with any situation.

The Special assistant said that all borders have been closed for two weeks and points of entry are being strengthened, for which federal and provincial governments will work in tandem. He added that all educational institutes including schools, universities and madrassahs have been shut down and only Indians will be allowed to visit Kartarpur after proper screening.

Dr Zafar Mirza advised people to avoid panic and take precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the virus. In Gilgit-Baltistan, the National Institute of Health is providing diagnostic services and separate isolation rooms have been arranged in hospitals across the country, he said.

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah joined the meeting via video-link and informed the members about measures taken by his administration for the safety of the province.

He said that the Sindh government is managing funds by itslef although some equipment has been requested from the federal government for which Sindh Disaster Management Authority has approached Pakistan Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

He also informed that one more case has been confirmed in Karachi who had arrived from Saudi Arabia. The CM further said that 283 travellers from Taftan in Sukkur are being sampled and requested Chief Mininster Balochistan to ensure that bus travellers should not be allowed to disembark during the journey as buses would be disinfected on reaching Sukkur.

On the other hand, preparation of a Plan B has been initiated after the closing down of educational institutes following the growing coronavirus, while the government has also decided to subject government departments to more stringent monitoring.

According to sources, National Health Research Council has begun preparation of a joint national action plan following which government agencies and ministries will be screened and digital thermometers will be distributed in government offices, institutions and departments.

It has been reportedly decided to make masks and gloves mandatory in public dealing offices and inform government employees better about the virus.