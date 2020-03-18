Nandipur reference: Acquittal pleas of Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, other suspects rejected

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court in Islamabad has on Wednesday rejected the acquittal pleas of former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and other suspects in the Nandipur reference.

Accountability Court Judge Azam Khan conducted the hearing and turned down the petitions of the erstwhile premier, Shumaila Mehmood, Riaz Kiyani and Masood Chishti under the National Accountability (Amendment) Ordinance.

The accountability court ordered to continue the trial while remarking that the accused do not deserve to get any relief under the NAB (Amendment) Ordinance. The NAB had also opposed to approve the acquittal pleas of the suspects.

It is pertinent here to mention that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Babar Awan was acquitted in the case before the approval of the NAB (Amendment) Ordinance.

The reference was filed after the national exchequer suffered loss worth billions of rupees due to delay in the Nandipur Power Project.