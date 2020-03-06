Murad, CM Balochistan agree on joint efforts against coronavirus

QUETTA: Chief Ministers of Sindh and Balochistan, Syed Murad Ali Shah and Jam Kamal Khan in meeting here on Friday have decided to adopt a joint mechanism for exchanging information between two provinces about cooperation prevention, safety and precautionary measures against deadly virus. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

In the meeting, they discussed matters of common interest and other issues and specially Coronavirus and measures and retuning of pilgrims from Iran and their screening. They declared Coronavirus a national issue and agreed to work jointly to deal with the virus and its impact.

They informed each other about the precautionary measures taken by both the government so far to stop spreading and other steps preventing the people from deadly virus.

Talking to the CM Sind, Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Alyani said, pilgrims returning from Iran will remain in Quarantine and isolation wards for 14 days as preventive measures.

“Pilgrims have been staying at Pakistan House in border town Taftan quarantine wards for 14 days as preventive measures. All required facilities for screening test have been provided there and basic amenities of life are also being providing to them,” said Jam

Kamal Khan.

It has decided in the meeting that both Sind and Balochistan province would jointly work for the safe and timely return of the pilgrims of Sind from Taftan border with mutual coordination.

Syed Murad Ali Shah chief minister Sind informed that recently over 2300, pilgrims and other people had returned from Iran and China. The authorities concern, had contacted all of them and their screening tests had conducted.

“A newly constructed hospital of Karachi has completely converted into quarantine and Isolation wards. Isolation ward is comprised of 140 beds” Syed Murad Ali Shah. He highly appreciated the efforts taken by government of Balochistan for the safety of pilgrims and to combat with the hazard of Novel Coronavirus.

Jam Kamal informed the CM Sind regarding efforts and measures so for taken by provincial government. The border with Iran had been closed for the last 13 days, while Pakistan Afghanistan border from Chaman is also closed for seven days.

