Measures being taken to counter coronavirus: Commissioner Zhob

QUETTA: Commissioner Zhob Division Sohail-ur-Rehman Baloch has said all necessary arrangements to restrain crippling COVID-19 have been completed, while people should keep away from so-call propagandas.

QUETTA: Commissioner Zhob Division Sohail-ur-Rehman Baloch has said all necessary arrangements to restrain crippling COVID-19 have been completed, while people should keep away from so-call propagandas.

In a statement released here on Sunday, the Commissioner vowed to counter the various and said luckily thus far not only one positive case had been emerged across the century. Pakistan as like other countries will successfully curb the global outbreak.

Special cells are being set up within Basic Health Units (BHUs) across the division he said adding, while spending life according to code of Islam, no any disease can harms us.

He said all the district commissioners are directed to do not consider rumors being circulated on social media and be in touch with their respective district health officers aiming to confront any adversity.

