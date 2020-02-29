Man kills sister for ‘honour’ in DM Jamali

QUETTA: An armed man shot and killed his teenage sister and injured another in the name of “Honor” in Dera Murad Jamali town of district Naseerabad on Saturday. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: An armed man shot and killed his teenage sister and injured another in the name of “Honor” in Dera Murad Jamali town of district Naseerabad on Saturday.

As per police, incident occurred in Goth Muhammad Umar, where suspected of illicit relation an accused Asghar Ali opened fired on his sisters, leaving one of them dead on the spot injuring another.

The suspect was managed to escape from the site, while the police rushed the site and shifted the body and injured to a nearby hospital.

The body was handed over to family after necessary formalities, while police lodged the case and started search for the suspect.

