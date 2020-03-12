Liaquat Shahwani says no fear of coronavirus in Balochistan

QUETTA: Spokesperson for the the Government of Balochistan Liaquat Shahwani has said that there is no fear of spread of Coronavirus in Balochistan. The government is taking precautionary measures. The opposition wants to do politics on Corona virus, as long as Sana Baloch is present in Balochistan, it is obvious that there is no danger of wandering without a mask, as Sana Baloch would be first to leave Balochistan, in case of corona virus outbreak. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: Spokesperson for the the Government of Balochistan Liaquat Shahwani has said that there is no fear of spread of Coronavirus in Balochistan. The government is taking precautionary measures. The opposition wants to do politics on Corona virus, as long as Sana Baloch is present in Balochistan, it is obvious that there is no danger of wandering without a mask, as Sana Baloch would be first to leave Balochistan, in case of corona virus outbreak.

“Those who are in quarantine since first of March, they will sent to their native towns after March 14. There are three thousand people stranded in Iran, federal government has been requested for other facilities, including the establishment of 4 laboratories,” Liaquat Shahwani said in a press conference in the Chief Minister’s Secretariat on Thursday.

He said that Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan has been monitoring the situation of Corona virus for 17 hours a day. “There is no danger of corona virus in the province, we have to protect the people. If there was a threat, Sana Baloch would have left Balochistan first. The people are satisfied and situation is normal, as everyone can roam without having to wear masks.

He said that a half-educated member of the opposition also protested that the quarantine center should not be built at Sheikh Zayed Hospital. “We did not make Sheikh Zayed Hospital a quarantine center, but an isolation ward has been set up. The opposition has taken the extremism seriously and they have also been exposed to politics and criticism in the corona virus situation,” he added.

Shahwani said that 120 countries is facing corona crises, instead of unrealistic criticism, opposition should join hands with government to tackle corona virus.

Liaquat Shahwani said that for more than two weeks the provincial government has been taking steps to protect the corona virus, a high level meeting was held to review measures to control the corona virus.

1891 people who have been in the Pakistan House since March 1 have completed their 14-day quarantine period. On March 14, direct buses will be sent to their native areas.

He said that 5,500 people entered from Iran, from 1st to 12th March, whose screening has been completed. Those who came from Corona affected areas are kept in Quarantine.

“Three Isolation facilities have been set up for more people, including 4400 people. Masks and supplies are provided to all the people. Provincial government arranged 78 ambulances while 22 more ambulances are being added. “There are 29 doctors and staff in one quarantine and one isolation facility in Chagai and Panjgur. Where, three doctors and three staff members serve.

He said that Fatima Jinnah hospital has isolation ward and laboratory of 10 beds ward. While, 56 beds Isolation wards have been established in Sheikh Zayed Hospital.

“PCSIR has been established in Quetta. The emergency room has 24 rooms allotted to accommodate 4 people,” Shahwani added.

He said that if need be, facilities for keeping 1000 more people would also be provided.

Liaquat Shahwani further said that the provincial government has released Rs. 20 crore for the corona prevention. Isolation wards have been set up in all the districts of the province. “20,000 face masks have also been distributed,” Liaquat Shahwani said and added that Sheikh Zayed Hospital, Fatima Jinnah Chest Hospital, DHQ Chaman will provide all the hospitals with 10 rooms.

“Isolation wards will be established for the third phase. Isolation ward will be constructed in a private hospital located on Airport Road. They will provide tents, while every district will provide one lac liters of anti-infection spray,” Spokesperson for GoB said.

He said that the federally provided 5,000 test kits, 1 lac medical kits, 5 lac surgical masks, 5 lac N 95 masks, 10 thousand kits, 50 thousand eyelets and demanded the establishment of four laboratories in the province.

He said that since the high alert was implemented in the province, there were very few people who crossed the border illegally but all of them were taken to different check posts, have been moved to Quarantine.

Like this: Like Loading...