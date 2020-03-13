Levies force being equipped with modern weapons: Langove

QUETTA: Minister Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Langove lauded significant role of Levies and said the force is being equipped with modern weapon. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Law and order could be made much better while enhancing capabilities of force, he said and vowed for taking all out efforts for maintaining peace across the province.

He expressed these views while visiting display centers of Heavy Industries Wah Cantonment Taxila regarding the purchases of security items for Balochistan Levies here on Friday.

He visited different sections of the Industries while accompanying with Head of Heavy Industries Taxila Lieutenant General Abdullah Dogar, Director General Levies Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Qambrani and other officials.

Making country super power, the role and efforts of Taxila industries could not be denied, it has maintained the standard of ordinance factory which is an honor for all of us, he said adding manufacturing of many standardize and light weapons including security vehicles and protectors are more praiseworthy.

Mir Zaiullah Langove provincial government keenly focusing to ensure peace, force being equipped with latest weapons could play more effective role in order to protecting lives of public as well as keeping pace maintain.

Earlier, the minister examined different displays centers including Tank Al-Khalid-One, Armored and Dragon security vehicles, protectors and bulletproof subversives.

