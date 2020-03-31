Lead by Chief, Pakistan Navy contributes to Corona relief fund

While the country is combating Corona Virus Pandemic, Pakistan Navy has also lined-up its resources to counter implications of Coronavirus across the country. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

While the country is combating Corona Virus Pandemic, Pakistan Navy has also lined-up its resources to counter implications of Coronavirus across the country.

In this perspective, the Pakistan Navy has decided to contribute to Corona Relief Fund.

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi will donate one month’s salary in Corona Relief Fund raised to combat the pandemic. Besides, officers of the rank of Vice-Admiral to Commodore will contribute their three days salary, whereas officers of Captain rank and below including Civilian officers will donate two days salary for the noble cause. In addition, Chief Petty Officers, Sailors, and Navy Civilian staff will also contribute their one day salary in the Corona Relief Fund

