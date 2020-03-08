Lashkari Raisani says government fail to stop drug trafficking

QUETTA: Senior leader of Balochistan National Party Nawabzada Mir Haji Lashkari Raisani has said that mismanagement and incompetent government cannot stop drug trafficking, a systematic struggle is needed to get rid of drugs, Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: Senior leader of Balochistan National Party Nawabzada Mir Haji Lashkari Raisani has said that mismanagement and incompetent government cannot stop drug trafficking, a systematic struggle is needed to get rid of drugs,

“Country is currently facing major challenges and crises such as population growth, unemployment, illiteracy, economic misery, mismanagement, half of the country’s drug addicts, polio, AIDS, hepatitis and cancer,” Lashkari Raisani said while talking to the media while welcoming of Gul Khan Lehri, a cyclist against drugs at the Lak Pas area near Quetta on Saturday.

“Gul Khan Lehri has given a message by travelling from Karachi to Quetta to organize a systematic struggle against drugs on which we pay tribute to him,” he said.

Raisani said that there is a great deal of progress that we have to make, by adding our voice in Gul Khan Lehri, if the state take measures for eradication of drugs, it will be a great achievement.

“Drug addicts are a huge burden on our society that does not work. Let them get rid of this addiction and contribute to the betterment of society,” he said.

“We live in a society, where the path of those trying to curb mismanagement and misconduct is paved, young people struggling against drugs and polio workers are sacrificing their lives to save society, but no killer has ever been arrested,” Lashkari Raisani said.

Those who are responsible to eradicate drugs, fail to do their jobs, but muder those, who raise voice against drug trafficking.

“Let us take a systematic and powerful voice to play a role in ending the drug abuse in our society,” he added.

