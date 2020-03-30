Langove urges all political parties to show unity to fight Coronavirus

QUETTA: Provincial Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Meer Zia Langove has lauded opposition’s support with government against prevention of Coronavirus in Balochistan added instead of politics, all parties needs to show unity in order to curb COVID19 spread in the province. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: Provincial Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Meer Zia Langove has lauded opposition’s support with government against prevention of Coronavirus in Balochistan added instead of politics, all parties needs to show unity in order to curb COVID19 spread in the province.

He shared these views on Monday while visiting Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) office accompanied with opposition leader Malik Sikandar Advocate, Ahmed Nawaz Baloch, Chairman PAC Akhtar Hussain Langove, Asghar Tareen, Malik Naseer Shahwani and Nasrullah Zeeray.

“We have been passing an era were all political parties should get united against COVID19 or Coronavirus rapidly penetrating in entire world because without unity the virus couldn’t be defeated.” Zia Langove said informed the opposition members regarding government measures regarding prevention of COVID19.

He further said, all resources being utilized to avert threats of Coronavirus in Balochistan while earnest measures being lifted to ensure facilities for COVID19 infected patients being treated in Sheikh Zahid Hospital.

Informing the Opposition Leader over relief package for daily wagers in Balochistan who turned unemployed due to lockdown the Minister said, provincial government keenly working to ensure relief for poor masses and daily wagers in Balochistan.

