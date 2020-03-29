Langove lauds doctors, paramedical staff for treating corona virus patients

QUETTA: Provincial Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langove has said that the role of media in containing corona virus could not be neglected. He said that doctors, nurses and other paramedical staff playing a crucial role in preventing corona virus from spreading the media was also playing a vital role in this regard. “I pay tributes to all media persons who through their pieces, reporting and packages providing information to the masses,” he added. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

He said that it was also the responsibility of masses to strictly abide by the directions of the government and demonstrate to become responsible citizens. He said that Pakistani nation always cope with challenges with determination and would also defeat this challenge forging unity amongst their ranks.

“Media has an important role in the development of societies and we hope media will continue its efforts to keep inform the masses about the precautionary measures and other steps taken by the provincial government to contain the virus,” he added.

He asked the media persons to take all possible measures to remain protected during their duties particularly covering corona virus issues and assured that government would provide all possible facilities to the media persons.

