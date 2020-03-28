Khuzdar: Lockdown orders fail to keep people indoors

QUETTA: Despite country-wide lockdown, people of Khuzdar city continue to roam around in groups, violating administrative orders. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: Despite country-wide lockdown, people of Khuzdar city continue to roam around in groups, violating administrative orders.

The government of Balohistan has enforced lockdown in province, but in many cities people are violating the orders, while continuing their daily life activities.

Traffic in Khuzdar is in full flow, while movement of motorbikes and public continue unabated, no one coming out of their houses are being questioned either.

On the other hand, the municipal corporation nor the health department has sprayed disinfection spray, in the rest of the jurisdictions except limited areas.

According to details, fear of the outbreak of Corona virus increasing, due to number of cases rising in world, including Pakistan. Governments have banned people from leaving their homes in their countries to get out, while, strictly prohibiting the mob. But in Khuzdar, citizens are constantly violating all these conditions, and in the form of gangs, they are seen in the city moving in such numbers.

Though, Police and Levies is deputed in the city, the public does not appear to be following the government’s instructions, resulting in lack of implemention of the government’s orders.

People of the city have demanded from the Deputy Commissioner Khuzdar Dr. Tufail Ahmed Ahmed Baloch to pay attention to this important and fundamental issue in view of the nature of the situation.

Lockdown in Khuzdar is enforced, but it has not stopped the people, coming out of their homes.

