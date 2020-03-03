Khaliq Hazara vows to address student woes

QUETTA: The Advisor to Chief Minister for Sports, Culture and Tourism Abdul Khaliq Hazara has called education as the only tool to end Balochistan’s deprivation vowing government would ensure facilities for provincial youth and students. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: The Advisor to Chief Minister for Sports, Culture and Tourism Abdul Khaliq Hazara has called education as the only tool to end Balochistan’s deprivation vowing government would ensure facilities for provincial youth and students.

He shared these views on Tuesday while meeting with delegation of Bolan Medical College’s doctors assured the delegation that provincial government seriously working to address the issues pestering BMC’s students and doctors.

The delegation informed the Advisor regarding their demands and torture face by BMC’s students including females.

“Current Government was keen to uplift development in Balochistan and make sure provision of facilities for every single individual living in Balochistan.” Khaliq Hazara said assured the delegation that their demands would be addressed.

In a separate ceremony conducted by NISMO organization Mr. Hazara stressed upon parents to educate their children added without quality education, provincial deprivation can’t be quashed-way,

“Our children and youth are our assets because they would lead the province in future hence government earnestly working on development of youth.”

However, the Advisor for Sports, Tourism and Culture met with Provincial Minister for Communication and Works Arif Jan Muhammad Hassani in his office and discussed provincial political issues and development projects.

