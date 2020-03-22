JUI-F offers services to govt in fight against coronavirus

PESHAWAR : Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam has offered its unconditional services to the federal government in its fight against the coronavirus.

On direction of JUI leader Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman, an anti-coronavirus cell consisting of volunteers has been established. The ‘Al-Insar anti coronavirus cell’ will work under the leadership of Engr. Abdul Razzaq Abid Lakhu.

The cell members include Haji Deen Muhammad Muqarrar from Balochistan, Hafiz Siraj from Sindh, Maulana Aziz Ahmed from KP, Maulana Hasan Muawya from Punjab and Maulana Dildar Azizi from Gilgit-Baltitstan.

Speaking on this occasion, Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman said that relief efforts will be provided by 40,000 volunteers from all over the country including 15,000 from KP, 10,000 from Sindh, 10,000 from Balochistan, 3,000 from Punjab and 2,000 from Gilgit-Baltistan.

The leader also said that until the eradication of the virus, the volunteers will work without any discrimination or compensation, providing masks, sanitizers and rations to deserving people.