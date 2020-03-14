JI stages protest against corruption, unemployment in Quetta

The Balochistan wing of Jamaat-e-Islami staged a protest against corruption and unemployment in Quetta on Friday.

The party supporters gathered at the Bacha Khan Chowk and chanted slogans against low gas pressure in Quetta.

JI Quetta chief Hafiz Noor Ali was leading the protest.

The party leaders said that the prices of commodities have skyrocketed, corruption is rampant and the institutions have turned a blind eye towards the suffering of the people.

They claimed that the government has destroyed the country’s economy. The JI even announced to hold protests in other parts of Balochistan.