Jahangir Tareen calls on CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Jahangir Tareen called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at the CM House and discussed political affairs and formation of Southern Punjab Secretariat.

Usman Buzdar said: “PTI will complete its tenure under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Those who are conspiring against the incumbent government should first face accountability of the corruption that was done in their tenure. The politics of those who emptied the national exchequer has ended.

“The conspiring elements will fail like they did before and face humiliation for creating propaganda. Our government has done reliable work for the welfare of people in one and a half years contrary to the former leaders who wasted billions of rupees on self-publicity.

“We will work hard day and night to fulfill the promises that we made with people as we take practical step instead of raising hollow slogans. The matter of Southern Punjab Secretariat will be resolved with mutual understanding.”

Jahangir Tareen said: “The most transparent government in the history of Pakistan is serving people at the moment under the leadership of PM Imran Khan. The opposition parties have no agenda and are dispersed. There will neither be an in-house change nor midterm elections.