IT virtually reduces world to global village, say Governor Balochistan

QUETTA: Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yaseenzai has said that the nations that have data in this fast and advanced era of infotech and biotech will also have a brighter future.

“Modern Information Technology has shrunk the world in to a global village, after the introduction of Women University Campus Management Solution, university is well on the track of development,” Governor Balochistan said on the occasion closing ceremony, related to Sardar Bahadar Khan Women University Campus Management System.

Acting Vice Chancellor Women University Dr. Anjum Parvez, Higher Education Officers and others were present on this occasion.

Governor Balochistan said that there are major obstacles in the journey of creativity and constructiveness are often met with obstacles. but we are keeping our creative capacities and high vision alive in all kinds of difficult situations and challenges.

“We as a society have to fight with courage and enthusiasm,” he said and added that science and technology have made human life very fast and easy and today with the click of a computer a vast amount of knowledge and information can be used,” Governor said.

“Therefore, it is imperative that we integrate the modern requirements of the world with the changing world of teaching methods in all public sector university departments,” Governor Balochistan urged and said that those interested in reading and research to become knowledgeable should also provide guidance to newcomers to the biotechnology lodge.

He said that the CMS system would help in disrupting the entire university and help in providing timely suspension and facilitation to the students.

Addressing the gloom of the tireless, he said that being fed up with the spirit of innovation and modernity, “we have to constantly push ahead in the digital world and was struggling to uplift the quality and standard of his university,” he added.

Later, Governor Balochistan inaugurated Women University Campus Management Solution.

