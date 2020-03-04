Introducing the Samsung Galaxy S20 5G: Change the Way You Experience the World

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. today unveiled the Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, a new series of flagship devices that fundamentally changes the way we capture and experience our world. The Galaxy S20 series introduces a brand-new camera architecture that combines AI with Samsung’s largest image sensor yet for stunning image quality. Along with the camera, the Galaxy S20 makes the experience of everything we love to do with our phones, easier and better—enjoy personalized music for every moment of the day, watch videos the way they are meant to be seen and play console-style games on-the-go. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. today unveiled the Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, a new series of flagship devices that fundamentally changes the way we capture and experience our world. The Galaxy S20 series introduces a brand-new camera architecture that combines AI with Samsung’s largest image sensor yet for stunning image quality. Along with the camera, the Galaxy S20 makes the experience of everything we love to do with our phones, easier and better—enjoy personalized music for every moment of the day, watch videos the way they are meant to be seen and play console-style games on-the-go.

“As we enter this new decade, 5G will completely change how we communicate and how we experience the world around us,” saidTM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics. “As all three S20 variants come with 5G connectivity, Samsung is providing a next-generation device for transforming people’s lives. With an incredible, AI powered camera, you can capture the moments as they happen and connect more seamlessly with the people you love.”

With 5G, a new decade of mobile innovation is beginning. And to harness this new generation of connectivity, every device in the Galaxy S20 lineup—the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra—comes equipped with the latest 5G technology1. The Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra are the first devices able to power new mobile experiences that take advantage of both sub-6 and mmWave. The Galaxy S20 supports sub-62. The Galaxy S20 series is capable of delivering non-standalone and standalone 5G capabilities.

CHANGING HOW WE CAPTURE

Now, more than ever, we capture our lives and tell our stories through our smartphones—and that is why the camera is the single-most important feature for consumers purchasing a new smartphone. Designed for the way we live, the Galaxy S20 introduces an entirely new camera system—powered by AI and with our biggest image sensor yet—to bring out the best in every image and every moment.

Details in Stunning Clarity: With a larger image sensor available on the Galaxy S20 series, camera resolution is significantly increased, for more detailed images with added flexibility for editing, cropping, and zooming. S20 and S20+ have a 64MP camera. S20 Ultra has 108MP camera. Another benefit is that the larger sensors take in more light, so you get rich image quality even in low light situations. The S20 Ultra takes things a step further with the option to shift dynamically between a high resolution 108MP mode and a 12MP mode, thanks to nona-binning technology which combines nine pixels into one at the sensor level.

With a larger image sensor available on the Galaxy S20 series, camera resolution is significantly increased, for more detailed images with added flexibility for editing, cropping, and zooming. S20 and S20+ have a 64MP camera. S20 Ultra has 108MP camera. Another benefit is that the larger sensors take in more light, so you get rich image quality even in low light situations. The S20 Ultra takes things a step further with the option to shift dynamically between a high resolution 108MP mode and a 12MP mode, thanks to nona-binning technology which combines nine pixels into one at the sensor level. Groundbreaking Zoom Capability : With the Galaxy S20’s Space Zoom technology, even when you are far away, you can zoom in close. Use up to 30x zoom on the Galaxy S20 and S20+ with Space Zoom, our AI-based Super Resolution Zoom, or step- up to 100x Space Zoom, with the revolutionary folded lens on the S20 Ultra with 10x Hybrid Optic Zoom.

: With the Galaxy S20’s Space Zoom technology, even when you are far away, you can zoom in close. Use up to 30x zoom on the Galaxy S20 and S20+ with Space Zoom, our AI-based Super Resolution Zoom, or step- up to 100x Space Zoom, with the revolutionary folded lens on the S20 Ultra with 10x Hybrid Optic Zoom. Single Take, Multiple Possibilities : Single Take lets you stay in the moment, while you capture the moment. Thanks to its AI camera technologies, the Galaxy S20 can capture a number of photos and videos, such as live focus, cropped, ultra wide and more to capture your moment.

: Single Take lets you stay in the moment, while you capture the moment. Thanks to its AI camera technologies, the Galaxy S20 can capture a number of photos and videos, such as live focus, cropped, ultra wide and more to capture your moment. Pro-Grade Filming Capability: The Galaxy S20 offers stunning 8K video shooting, so users can capture their world in true-to-life color and quality. When you are done shooting, stream your video to a Samsung QLED 8K TV and enjoy a best-in-class viewing experience3 or grab a still from an 8K video and turn it into a high-res photo. And even the bumpiest videos look like they were shot using an action cam, thanks to Super Steady and its anti-rolling stabilization and AI motion analysis.

