Health department confirms fourth polio case in Balochistan

QUETTA: Another polio case has emerged from the Balochistan province during the 2020, raising the total tally of cases from the province during ongoing year to four.

The case was reported from Union Council Khudaidad of Tehsil Manjhi Pur of the Balochistan’s Sohbatpur district. As, a 7 year old boy was tested positive of polio virus.

According to health authorities in the province, they collected child’s sample on February 12 and the case has now been confirmed.

According to the health officials, latest victim of the polio virus had received seven doses of polio.

Thousands of families in Balochistan, refuse to let their children get the polio vaccine, resulting in increase in the number of polio cases.

In 2019, twelve cases were reported from the province, including Qilla Abdullah with highest number of cases.

