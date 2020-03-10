Health Department completes screening of 79568 people in Balochistan

QUETTA: Following the imminent threats of Novel Coronavirus in Balochistan, the health department has intensified screening of people recently returned from Iran claiming to have complete screening of 79568 people. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

According to health officials, on Tuesday the health teams deployed at Taftan border carried-out screening of 47 people among five people have been shifted to Sheikh Zahid Hospital’s isolation ward while four children shifted to Fatima Jinnah Chest hospital following suspicions of COVID19 virus.

“120 people out of 253 have been shifted to Quarantine at Pak-Iran border where 34 doctors have been performing their duties.” Health official wished not be named said added total 3669 people have been quarantined at Taftan border.

The PCSIR has established Quarantine at Mian Ghundi the outskirts of Quetta where according to health department, 154 staff members including 34 doctors would perform their duties.

But health staff and people quarantined there alleged government for not providing them equipment, masks and other health facilities.

“We travel one and half hour to the Quarantine Centre but there is no facility even drinking water for health staff.” A female staff said alleged health department and PDMA for event not providing them masks.

Another Male staff requested not be named said, there wasn’t cleanliness and health facilities, how can we risk our lives for treating suspected coronavirus cases.

A man resident of Quetta on Tuesday shifted to Mian Ghundi Quarantine claimed zero facilities for people being shifted to Quarantine, “We along with women and children brought here but we are deprive of electricity, gas, food and health facilities.” He said alleging we were told that they are taking us for lab tests but did nothing and locked us here.

However, on Tuesday health teams, carried-out screening of 14 Chinese citizens in Gwadar.

Authorities claimed all Chinese citizens working in Eastbay Expressway tested negative.

Provincial Government has declared Quetta’s Sheikh Zahid Hospital and Fatima Jinnah Chest Hospital as Isolation wards.

