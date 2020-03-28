Hamza Shehbaz files bail plea in LHC

LAHORE : Hamza Shehbaz has filed a bail plea in Lahore High Court (LHC) as coronavirus continues to spread in the country.

The plea states that coronavirus is spreading all over the world including Pakistan and according to media reports suspected patients of the virus are present in the jails and Opposition Leader of the Punjab Assembly can get infected with the virus in jail.

Plea further states that LHC, in view of coronavirus situation in the country, has directed jailed suspects to file bail pleas. The plea requested the court to grant bail to Hamza Shehbaz in assets beyond means case.