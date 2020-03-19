Growing child abuse

The report by Sahil has some very disturbing statistics for the civil society, media and the incumbent government. Now the question is what should the government do? Is public hanging of the child rapists only way forward? As many as eight children were sexually abused every day in Pakistan in 2019, according to a new report, which shows a 25 percent decrease from the previous year. These figures seem to be alarming as they expose the government’s inability to protect children. The incumbent government has, however, repeatedly maintained that all efforts are being made to ensure that no child is abused across the country. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The report by Sahil has some very disturbing statistics for the civil society, media and the incumbent government. Now the question is what should the government do? Is public hanging of the child rapists only way forward? As many as eight children were sexually abused every day in Pakistan in 2019, according to a new report, which shows a 25 percent decrease from the previous year. These figures seem to be alarming as they expose the government’s inability to protect children. The incumbent government has, however, repeatedly maintained that all efforts are being made to ensure that no child is abused across the country. In 2019, a total of 2,846 cases of child abuse were reported from all four provinces of Pakistan, as well as Islamabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan, as per Sahil, an Islamabad-based NGO working for child protection. Of the total, 778 were abductions, 405 children went missing, 384 were cases of sodomy, 279 of rape, 210 of attempted rape, 205 of gang sodomy cases and 115 of gang rape, the data showed. In addition, 104 child marriage cases were also reported from across the country. Majority of the victims, 54 per cent, were girls, while 46 per cent were boys. The most vulnerable age group was between six-15 years. Although children as young as 0-5 years were also sexually abused, stated the report. There were at least 70 cases identified related to pornography. In 2018, a total of 3,832 cases of child abuse were reported by Sahil in Pakistan. However, the National Assembly passed a resolution to publicly hang the child rapists with an overwhelming majority. Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Mohammad Khan, presented the bill on Friday. The bill called for the death sentence and public execution of the child rapists in the public. The extreme punishment will deter potential predators and rapists from sexually abusing minors, the minister said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the authorities to take stern action against those involved in the inhumane crime of child abuse. He expressed shock over children’s rape and pornography scams surfacing in Kasur and Chunian. He reportedly directed the chief minister and senior officials to engage religious scholars, notables, schoolteachers and parents and offer them proper training and awareness to save children from falling prey to criminals. Forms of child abuse come in variety, but physical and sexual abuse are among the most common. We cannot, however, forget other forms of abuse such as child labour and the absence of children’s basic needs of safety and education. Following the Zainab Ansari sexual abuse case, polices were brought into focus. Although the convict was dealt the harshest punishment by way of execution, child abuse cases have seen a rise. This is most unfortunate. With unsatisfactory implementation of laws and weak policing, it is not surprising that many cases of abuse have been reported. The rising cases make it all the more necessary for law enforcers and lawmakers to act and to act fast.

Eerily, 72% of cases occurred in rural areas, where people live in isolation from the rest of the country and females, especially, are often forced to limit socialisation. It cannot be ignored that sexual repression breeds psychological and criminal illness; a link between culture and such offences needs to be explored to get to the bottom of the issue. Secondly, while elders seek to restrict girls, it should be noted that both sexes are highly vulnerable with girls only 5% more likely to be abused. Educational policies need to be changed to teach safe and unsafe touch to young children in order to somewhat empower these innocent souls. The effective legislation is key to protect children across the country. The current government is particularly focusing on finding out ways which may help to ensure the security of every child in rural as well as urban areas of Pakistan.

