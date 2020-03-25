Govt to provide ration package to all division: CM Kamal

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal has said that Corona virus is a problem not only in Balochistan but also whole country and the rest of the world. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

“Corona virus has affected different countries of the world, as well as Balochistan and Pakistan. I am visiting various districts of Balochistan, so that precautionary measures are taken to address the Corona virus concerns,” CM Jam Kamal said, while talking to media during the one day visit of Sibi.

He further said that the provincial government is trying to prevent the Corona virus in Balochistan on an emergency basis. “People shall limit their movement to their homes for ten days, to safeguard against the deadly virus.

“The provincial government is forming a policy with the Department of Social Welfare and Labor for the supply of ration, so that the help of the poor working class in ensured,” he added.

He said that the district administration should take strict measures to control inflation in their districts.

Chief Minister Jam Kamal visited the isolation wards and quarantine centers established in divisional headquarter hospital, public health school. On this occasion, Commissioner Sibi Division Syed Faisal Agha briefed the Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal on the arrangement of Isolation Ward and Quarantine Center.

Jam Kamal heard issued to the doctors and medical staff deployed and assured them to resolve them immediately.

Chief Minister of Balochistan Jamal Kamal spoke to the media at the Isolation Ward at the local government rest house saying that the corona virus has infected large population in different countries of the world. “It is not only Pakistan but the global issue. There are so many deaths in Europe, because there were no hospitals for such a large number of patients and thousands of patients were coming on daily basis,” he added.

He said that the government is taking measures to deal with the virus on emergency basis, provincial government is taking serious steps to prevent Corona virus.

Jam Kamal said that Corona virus is an outbreak that has no cure yet. “We need to take precautionary measures to prevent Corona virus. The more time you spend in your homes, the better you can avoid the spread of virus,” he added.

He said that precautionary measures will halt the outbreak of coronavirus. “The fact that the disease spreads, does not necessarily mean that humans are exposed to the corona virus” CM said.

He said that the entire administration and the health department are working day and night to prevent the virus.

“We should not wait for the team from Quetta to come to our needs and resources. We have to prepare ourselves,” he said, adding that inflation and stocking goods in such situation arises in our country, “our people either stock up or raise their prices. We have instructed the Civil Administration, to take stern action against illegal profiting,” he said.

He said that the time for procurement of wheat has come in all over Pakistan. Balochistan government is preparing ahead of time. The government will be ready; will take steps to fix the rates through a mechanism so that the common man will not have to face problems.

He said that the provincial government has set up a fund which will help the people, through welfare department. Ration package will be provided at each division level.

