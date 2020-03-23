Govt to buy more medical equipment to fight virus: CS Balochistan

QUETTA: Chief Secretary Balochistan Captain (R) Fazeel Asghar has said that the number of people affected by the Corona virus has increased to 110 in the province, procurement of more medical equipment is underway to address the potential situation. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: Chief Secretary Balochistan Captain (R) Fazeel Asghar has said that the number of people affected by the Corona virus has increased to 110 in the province, procurement of more medical equipment is underway to address the potential situation.

“The construction site will initially have the capacity to accommodate 1,000 people. NDMA’s 600 containers have not yet arrived in Taftan,” Chief Secretary Balochistan said while talking to the media along with provincial ministers Mir Zahoor Buledi, Engineer Zamarak Khan Achakzai and others after the Anti-Corona Corps Committee meeting in Quetta on Monday.

Chief Secretary Balochistan Captain (R) Fazeel Asghar said that Coronavirus has only affected people in Quetta so far, 2 more cases of coronavirus have been reported in Balochistan, after which the number of Corona virus-infected people has increased to 110 in province, while one person has died.

He said that more medical supplies and medicines are to be purchased to deal with future situation. “With the new equipment, one thousand patients will be able to be handled for two to three months,” he added.

CS Balochistan said that Sheikh Zayed Hospital has been fully allocated to coronavirus, while wards and isolation centers have been enabled in other hospitals.

He said that Balochistan has decided to purchase laboratory equipment, which will allow us to test 1,000 people in a day. “If the virus spreads in Quetta, a survey will be conducted in the city so that we can always know which area is affected more,” he said.

The Chief Secretary said that 50 acres of land has been arranged on Sariab Road where a medical city will be set up in three months with the capacity to accommodate 1 thousand persons, “the facility will be constructed through FWO for 1000 rooms, which will work in any natural or emergency situation” he adds.

He said that 5,000 more rooms will be constructed in the same Medical City in future. 600 containers have not been received in Taftan from NDMA. Also, 5,000 more rooms are being constructed in Taftan” CS said.

He appealed, saying that if we all stayed in our homes, the virus could be eliminated. “Take precautionary measures, pilgrims, whose tests have come to negative, will also have to be really careful for at least two months,” Fazeel Asghar said.

He paid tribute to the doctors and paramedic staff and requested the government to pay them the salaries during this period.

He added that the government will support those working on a daily wages. “Welfare organizations should also provide services to the affected people in this regard,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, provincial ministers Engineer Zamarak Achakzai and Mir Zahoor Ahmad Buledi said that people are not taking Corona’s disease seriously in Balochistan. “Political parties are still meeting and activities are continued. We need to take the situation more seriously,” they added.

Like this: Like Loading...