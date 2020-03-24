Govt taking emergency measures to halt corona spreading: CS Balochistan

QUETTA: Balochistan Core Committee meeting, which presided over by Chief Secretary Balochistan, Captain (Rted) Fazeel Asghar on Tuesday review the preventive measures about Coronavirus, awareness campaign, purchase of medicines and machinery, and decided procurement of wheat soon after starting harvesting season. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: Balochistan Core Committee meeting, which presided over by Chief Secretary Balochistan, Captain (Rted) Fazeel Asghar on Tuesday review the preventive measures about Coronavirus, awareness campaign, purchase of medicines and machinery, and decided procurement of wheat soon after starting harvesting season.

Provincial Ministers Engineer Zamarak Khan Achakzai, Zahoor Ahmed Buledi, Spokesman Government of Balochistan Liaquat Shahwani, SMBR Qamar Masood, Additional Chief Secretary Home Hafiz Abdul Basit, IG Police Mohsin Hassan Butt, Secretary Health Waheed Mudassir Malik, Secretary Information Shah Irfan Gharsheen, Secretary Industry Hafiz Abdul Majid and other concerned authorities were present on the occasion.

Chief Secretary said that emergency measures had been taken by the provincial government in connection with the prevention of Corona virus and all resources were being utilized to prevent the virus.

He said that incoming pilgrims would be provided with facilities for testing and quarantine in order to ensure the spread of the virus. He said that isolation wards should be established in all district hospitals.

The meeting decided that keeping in view the growing cases of Corona virus, local and public transport in Balochistan which was banned on inter-provincial transport and two days later on inter-regional transit, plus major shopping malls and restaurants were closed.

While only food could be taken from hotels, these measures had been taken to improve people so that the virus did not spread further in the city as there was a risk of the virus spreading throughout the city.

He said that to ensure the best facilities in Taftan and PCSIR quarantine centers, adding that 50 acres of land had been identified over the directions of the Chief Minister and work had been started to smooth the land.

He said that Health City would be established in which all the treatment facilities would be provided as well as the living rooms would be provided and electricity and gas will be provided soon.

It was decided in the meeting that to allow health department purchase PPE kits for doctors and paramedics and the necessary advanced machinery while all the commissioners and deputy commissioners would purchase medicines for their divisions and districts.

Chief Secretary directed food department to buy 150000 wheat sacks immediately so that the public did not face any problem.

He said that the NDMA would provide 600 containers to the provincial government which had facility of bedrooms and washrooms which would be kept at Taftan and Chaman borders.

He urged the public not to travel to high rush places nor to travel in public transport and to avoid going to public gatherings.

On the occasion, the Secretary Information informed that the Corona virus awareness and precautions were taken while advertising campaigns on electronic media, social and print media.

The Chief Secretary said that our heroes, including doctors, paramedics, Levies, police, Pak Army and volunteers and we salute them who had risked their lives to serve others day and night.

